Wednesday 16 October 2019

Profits up at Western Union, Pinewood Labs

Gordon Deegan

Pre-tax profits at the Irish arm of payments firm Western Union last year rose by 49pc to $37.4m (€33.9m).

Accounts filed by Western Union Payment Services Ltd show that the business recorded the increase in profits as revenues rose by 10.5pc to $863.9m. Payroll costs last year increased to $59m from $54.12m - including a $2.9m restructuring charge - for the staff of 423.

The company last year paid out $22m in dividends, against a $20m dividend payout in 2017.

The directors said: "Money transfer revenues increased by 11pc year-on-year, primarily as a result of a 10pc increase in transaction volumes and the signing of a major European agent."

Meanwhile, pre-tax profits at Clonmel-based Pinewood Laboratories increased by 43pc to €8.28m, despite the firm's payout of €1.37m in redundancy costs.

New accounts filed by Pinewood show that revenues rose by 6pc to €60.97m in the 12 months ending in March.

The firm reduced its payroll to 285 from 303 as part of its redundancy programme, which included payments of €345,862 in 2017.

Pinewood markets pharmaceuticals in 30 countries.

