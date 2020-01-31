Profits take off at World Travel Centre

Dublin-based travel company World Travel Centre saw its pre-tax profits soar to new heights last year, increasing by 61pc to €3.95m.

New accounts show that World Travel Centre Holdings Ltd recorded the profit surge after revenues increased by 47.5pc, to €210.19m from €142.6m, in the 12 months to the end of October last. Its revenues were boosted by the acquisition of online holiday firm eTravel last year.

World Travel Centre completed the purchase of eTravel on October 31 and the directors confirmed that the full year of eTravel's activity had been included in the results - in line with the commercial agreements of the transaction.

The directors said that "this merger of two highly successful travel businesses will create further growth and new business channels for the enlarged travel group, driven by best-in-class technology and customer service levels".

