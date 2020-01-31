Profits take off at World Travel Centre
Dublin-based travel company World Travel Centre saw its pre-tax profits soar to new heights last year, increasing by 61pc to €3.95m.
New accounts show that World Travel Centre Holdings Ltd recorded the profit surge after revenues increased by 47.5pc, to €210.19m from €142.6m, in the 12 months to the end of October last. Its revenues were boosted by the acquisition of online holiday firm eTravel last year.
World Travel Centre completed the purchase of eTravel on October 31 and the directors confirmed that the full year of eTravel's activity had been included in the results - in line with the commercial agreements of the transaction.
The directors said that "this merger of two highly successful travel businesses will create further growth and new business channels for the enlarged travel group, driven by best-in-class technology and customer service levels".
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
World Travel Centre's key markets are trade sales, business travel and retail.
"The group delivered another strong performance, with our targets achieved in all key metrics used to measure the business performance," said the firm's directors.
They said the group was "extremely well-capitalised with no external debt" and that potential acquisitions would be assessed based on the firm's "conservative approach to risk".
The group recorded operating profits of €4.9m.
There were exceptional costs of €791,450 - mainly connected to the group reorganisation - while non-cash depreciation and amortisation costs of €169,949 reduced profits.
Workforce numbers at the company increased by 49 to 189, causing an increase in staff costs to €6.35m from €4.65m.
Irish Independent