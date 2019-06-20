Profits slump at Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone revenue was down 1pc to £10.43bn (€11.7bn) in the 12 months to April 27.

Dixons Carphone revenue was down 1pc to £10.43bn (€11.7bn) in the 12 months to April 27.

Headline pre-tax profits slumped 22pc to £298m (€335m).

On a statutory basis, the group reported a loss before tax of £259m, after £557m in non-headline charges.

Dixons Carphone said headline profits would slide again in the 2020 financial year to £210m.

Chief executive Alex Baldock said: "In UK mobile, the market is changing in the way we described in December, but doing so faster.

"So, we're moving faster to respond: we've renegotiated all our legacy network contracts, we're developing our new customer offer and are accelerating the integration of mobile and electricals into one business. This means taking more pain in the coming year, when mobile will make a significant loss."

Press Association