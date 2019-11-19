EasyJet has seen profits dive, despite record passenger numbers in the year to September, as it was impacted by "some weakness in consumer confidence".

Profits at EasyJet dive on the back of 'some weakness in consumer confidence'

The budget airline reported a 26pc drop in pre-tax profits to £427m (€499.6m) for the 12 months to September 30.

The travel giant reported the profit decline as it also announced plans to move further into the package holiday market ahead of Christmas, following the collapse of major rival Thomas Cook.

Johan Lundgren, chief executive of EasyJet, said: "EasyJet finished the 2019 financial year with a strong performance across the business and a record summer.

"I am really thrilled that with the launch, before Christmas, of our brand new EasyJet Holidays business we are bringing flexibility and excellent value to the holiday market.

"We believe there is a gap in the market for a modern, relevant and flexible business for today's consumer."

PA Media