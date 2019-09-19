Profit play: Smyths Toys enjoys record British sales as UK branches reach 100

Sales of Lego and superhero toys last year helped family-owned Irish toy retailer Smyths to achieve record-high revenues of €656m in its expanding UK operations.

New figures show that the Galway-headquartered business enjoyed strong growth in 2018 in the UK as sales surged by 22pc to £581.57m (€656m).

During the year, pre-tax profits at Smyths Toys UK increased by 22pc to £14.5m (€16.3m).

The firm entered the UK market in 2007 and has grown rapidly over the past 12 years.

Smyths opened 12 new UK outlets in 2017 and six more in 2018, taking its total in England, Scotland and Wales to 100 branches.

Regarding their UK performance in 2018, Smyths' directors state they "are very pleased with the increase in profit, particularly given the current economic climate and the competitive marketplace".

The directors state that sales "were driven by growth in both existing UK stores and also the six new stores opened during the year".

On the group's future developments, the directors state that "further expansion will occur in the UK market in the coming years through the opening of new stores".

On Brexit, the directors state that Brexit could potentially impact adversely on the group's supply chains due to changes in tariffs and customs arrangements.

The directors state they are considering the specific risks around a potential no-deal Brexit and will establish a set of contingency actions to address this should the need arise.

Employment at Smyths' UK operations increased from 2,195 to 2,451. Staff costs rose from £33.47m to £39.22m.

The business is led by four Smyth brothers, Anthony, Liam, Patrick and Thomas, all of whom typically maintain a low public profile.

The firm's accumulated profits last year reached £40.8m.

