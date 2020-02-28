Profit at Aer Lingus falls €35m to €276m

Operating profit at Aer Lingus fell by €35m last year to €276m.

Capacity at the airline increased 4.2pc during the year from the addition of a new route connecting Dublin and Minneapolis and increases in capacity to San Francisco, Seattle and Philadelphia.

This is according to annual results from its parent company, IAG.

The Willie Walsh-headed airline group said its expected earnings have been hit by "weaker demand" as a result of coronavirus.

It said it has seen lower demand on Asian and European routes as well as weaker business travel across its network due to the cancellation of industry events and corporate travel restrictions.

Overall, IAG reported that operating profits for 2019 fell by 33.6pc to £2.6bn (€3bn).

Mr Walsh said: "These are good results in a year affected by disruption and higher fuel prices.

"We demonstrated our robust and flexible model once again through additional cost control and by reducing capacity growth to reflect market conditions.

"We've increased investment in new aircraft, customer products and operational resilience and this has seen our airlines improve their customer performance scores this year."

(Additional reporting PA)

