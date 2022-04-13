Probe launched into years of audits at bus franchise operator Go-Ahead

Deloitte’s audits of Go Ahead are to face investigation from UK's Financial Reporting Council. Photograph: Daniel Leal/AFP

British authorities have launched an investigation into six years of financial statements from Go-Ahead, which operates dozens of Irish bus routes here for the Government under contracts with the National Transport Authority (NTA).

The UK’s accounting watchdog, the Financial Reporting Council, announced it had taken a decision on March 22nd to open an investigation into Deloitte’s auditing of Go-Ahead’s financial affairs to the end of each year from 2016 to 2021.

The Financial Reporting Council regulates accountants and auditors, which is why its probe is focused on Deloitte, not on the company itself.

Deloitte (Northern Ireland) is listed on the accounts of Go Ahead’s Irish arm as auditor of the business here.

It comes after the stock market listed bus and rail franchise operator was fined £23.5m (€28m) last month by the UK government for overcharging on contracts to operate rail services there.

Go-Ahead said last December that an independent review had revealed “serious errors” by its London and Southeastern railway franchise that has led to it overcharge for the UK government contracts over several years.

A spokesperson for Go Ahead confirmed the Financial Reporting Council investigation relates to Deloitte’s audits of the Go-Ahead Group as a whole, including the unit here in Ireland.

However, they said the independent panel that had found the errors in relation to the UK rail contracts investigated and found no matters of concern elsewhere in the group.

Go-Ahead, runs more than 6,000 buses in the UK in addition to passenger trains the company operates in Norway, Germany, Singapore and here in Ireland.

It got its first Irish contract in 2017, to operate 24 bus routes in the capital previously run by Dublin Bus. Those routes involve 125 buses and 350 drivers, according to the most recently filled accounts for the Irish subsidiary.

A later contract for six commuter routes through Offaly, Laois, Kildare and Meath led to 80 more drivers being recruited.

Those most recent accounts are for the 2020 financial year and show the company made a profit after tax of €1.4m, even in the face of the major disruptions caused by the Covid pandemic that largely shuttered the economy.