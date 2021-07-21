| 15.5°C Dublin

Private equity is not hitting target on ethical investing, survey shows 

Firms are aware of environmental risks but real action lags when it comes to understanding and quantifying them

Horrific floods in Germany have highlighted climate change risks

Jon Ihle

More than half of private equity firms say they have refused an investment for environmental, social or governance (ESG) reasons, but only a minority bother to look at ESG risks before committing money, according to a global survey by PWC.

The PWC Private Equity Responsible Investing Survey 2021 found many of the world’s most influential investors are failing to match their words with action on business-defining ESG issues, such as climate change and diversity and inclusion.

While PE firms almost unanimously cite ESG issues as a concern and three-quarters use ESG screening in their investment process, only a relatively small number formally include detailed ESG due diligence on specific concerns.

