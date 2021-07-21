Private equity is not hitting target on ethical investing, survey shows 

Premium
Firms are aware of environmental risks but real action lags when it comes to understanding and quantifying them
More than half of private equity firms say they have refused an investment for environmental, social or governance (ESG) reasons, but only a minority bother to look at ESG risks before committing money, according to a global survey by PWC.
The PWC Private Equity Responsible Investing Survey 2021 found many of the world’s most influential investors are failing to match their words with action on business-defining ESG issues, such as climate change and diversity and inclusion.
While PE firms almost unanimously cite ESG issues as a concern and three-quarters use ESG screening in their investment process, only a relatively small number formally include detailed ESG due diligence on specific concerns.
Fewer than half of the 198 respondents reported measuring and managing for ESG impact or were using a framework to seek out investment opportunities associated with positive impacts. Nearly a quarter said weren't looking at impact investing at all.
More than nine in 10 PE firms said they considered climate risk exposure within investment portfolios as a concern, yet only half of them had done any work to quantify or understand those risks. Similarly, only one in two respondents who expressed concern about carbon neutrality were taking any action. Only 36pc of PE firms had incorporated climate change into their pre-investment due diligence process.
The gap between word and deed was similar for diversity and inclusion issues.
While 92pc of firms surveyed said it was important, but only 46pc had set specific targets for the companies they were investing in.
“Over recent years PE firms based in Ireland and globally have radically reassessed the importance and value of ESG to their business,” said Patricia Johnston, asset and wealth management leader at PWC Ireland.
“The attitude and approach of PE firms has matured. ESG factors are reshaping the global economic landscape and will undoubtedly impact the investment success of PE in the coming years. Understanding both the big picture and specific portfolio ESG risks and opportunities will be key to delivering sustainable value creation.”
Value creation was named by two-thirds of respondents as the most important driver of ESG policies, followed by corporate values and investor pressure.
In recent years, the world’s largest corporations have trumpeted the benefits of ESG standards to keep ahead of ethical investment mandates from big private equity investors and asset managers.
Public pressure, regulatory changes and bank-led initiatives are combining to change the funding landscape for businesses, with major investment clients such as pension funds including ESG in their mandates.
Even Blackstone, a private equity behemoth with more than half a trillion dollars in assets, has been seeking ethical investments, controversially investing $200m in Swedish alternative milk producer Oatly last year.