Primary Health Properties plans to spend €126m developing Irish portfolio

UK heath care investor Primary Health Properties (PHP) plans to spend €126m developing eight sites in Ireland over the next two years.

PHP currently owns 19 primary care centres here valued at €234m. The group is on site with a further two developments in Ireland, which have a net development cost of €30.6m, at Arklow and Enniscorthy.

“We are very pleased to be committing capital [in Ireland],” Harry Hyman, chief executive of PHP, said.

“We think the results for our investors and stakeholders are very strong,” he added.

In the first half of this year the company purchased of one standing investment at Shankill Primary Care Centre for €3.8m.

The company saw its adjusted earnings increase 13pc to £40.7m (€48m) in the first six months of this year.

Net rental income increased 4.5pc to £67.7m, according to a trading update. Ireland currently accounts for approximately 7pc of this income.

The overall value of the group’s property portfolio at June 30 has increased to £2.65bn from £2.58bn at the end of 2020, reflecting a net initial yield of 4.7pc.

Of PHP’s contracted rental income, 90pc is paid either directly or indirectly by the UK and Irish governments, with the balance mainly coming from pharmacies co-located at its properties.

The company said rental collections continue to remain “robust” and as at 26 July 97pc had been collected in both the UK and Ireland for the third quarter of 2021.

The balance of rent due for the third quarter of 2021 is expected to be received “shortly.”

“As lockdowns and restrictions in the UK and Ireland are lifted, the Covid-19 pandemic continues to highlight the need for modern, integrated, local primary healthcare facilities to help in the provision of Covid-19 vaccines for many years to come while addressing the backlog of procedures missed over the last two years,” Mr Hyman said.

“We continue to maintain close relationships with our key stakeholders, working closely with the NHS in the UK, HSE in Ireland, and our GP partners in both markets to help them evolve and adapt as the ‘new normal’ is established,” he added.