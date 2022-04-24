Primark’s latest US store set to open in Long Island, New York in December

Fast fashion retail giant Primark’s efforts to conquer the US market is to include an expansion into Long Island in New York state later this year, as it accelerates its growth Stateside.

According to US media outlet Newsday, Primark plans to open a store at the Roosevelt Field shopping centre in Long Island’s Garden City in December. The report cited an email from the centre’s manager provided by a media representative.

In November, Primark announced an aggressive expansion in the US market. It said it intended to grow its number of stores in America from 13 to 60 over the next five years.

Read More

Last year, Primark announced new store locations in the New York region, including Brooklyn and Albany. It has five leases signed in the area, with its Jamaica Avenue store in Queens set to open, and another in Green Acres, Nassau County. It already has stores in Staten Island and Kings Plaza areas.

In response to the Sunday Independent, Kevin Tulip, president of Primark in the US, said New York would be an “important part” of its US growth.