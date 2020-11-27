Prices for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies plunge 20pc

Coining it: Cryptocurrencies fell after speculation on new US rules affecting users' anonymity (stock image)

Bitcoin plunged yesterday in a sell-off that saw other digital assets fall more than 20pc – a slide likely to stoke speculation about the durability of the latest boom in cryptocurrencies.

The largest token fell as much as 14pc in trading yesterday, heading for one of its worst days since the pandemic-spurred liquidation in March.

The rout began just hours after Bitcoin rose to within $7 of its record high of $19,511 (€16,375), the culmination of a more than 250pc surge in past nine months. Fears over tighter crypto regulation and profit-taking after a frenetic rally were among the reasons cited for the drop.

The sell-off gathered pace late Wednesday after Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted about speculation the US is considering new rules that would undermine anonymity in digital transactions.

"News that the Trump administration may clamp down on crypto might have been a trigger for the drop," said Antoni Trenchev, managing partner of Nexo in London, which bills itself as the world's biggest digital-coin lender. "But any asset that rallies 75pc in two months and 260pc from the March lows is allowed to undergo a correction."

Other coins including XRP tumbled as much as 27pc, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg.

After garnering more support from Wall Street money managers and fund providers, the rally in cryptocurrencies had looked over-heated. The fierce retreat could stir yet another debate over the their value in diversifying portfolios

"Conditions are very massively overbought and bound for a correction," said Vijay Ayyar of crypto exchange Luno in Singapore. "So I don't think it's unusual."

Crypto believers tout purchases by retail investors, institutions and even billionaires, as well as the search for a hedge against dollar weakness amid the pandemic, as reasons why the boom can last.

Sceptics argue the cryptocurrency's famed volatility portends a repeat of what happened three years ago, when a bubble burst spectacularly. Some see signs of retail investors piling in to chase momentum for fast gains, storing up an inevitable reckoning.

Concern about potential US crypto rules help explain the price drop across most major digital assets, said Ryan Rabaglia, global head of trading at OSL in Hong Kong.

"It's also not unusual to see a short-term pullback following periods of significant, accelerated gains as traders look to take profits before resetting once volatility subsides," he said. "Once the dust settles, we're back to business as usual with all medium- to long-term bullish indicators still in play."

Proponents of digital assets say the current focus on cryptocurrencies compared with three years ago is different because of growing institutional interest, for instance from the likes of Fidelity Investments and JPMorgan Chase.

Just this week, Van Eck Associates launched a Bitcoin exchange-traded note on the Deutsche Boerse Xetra exchange. In October, PayPal Holdings said it would allow customers access to cryptocurrencies.

Bloomberg