Pressure mounts on Philip Lane as he tries to hold ECB’s nerve over rising price pressures

A growing number of European Central Bank policy makers are losing faith in the institution’s current inflation forecasting, emboldening their shift toward hiking interest rates later this year, according to officials with knowledge of the matter.

While Chief Economist Philip Lane robustly defends the ECB’s projections and insists his staff’s modelling is reliable and state-of-the-art, some governors are cautioning against depending too much on them in a quickly changing, uncertain environment where the recent run of price increases has persistently confounded expectations.

Such doubts on the forecasting process emerged in multiple conversations with officials on the discussions behind last week’s surprisingly hawkish shift unveiled by President Christine Lagarde. They spoke on condition of anonymity because ECB deliberations are private.

Ms Lagarde’s pivot, taken against the backdrop of intensifying global tightening, has set the scene for a more hawkish decision in March, when policy makers may consider how quickly to stop bond purchases.

New inflation forecasts will take prominence at that meeting, with the ECB’s last set of projections from December 16 obsolete after another surge in energy and two record inflation readings since then, including a 5.1pc reading in January. The last outlook was for an overall average of 3.2pc of this year.

On Monday Ms Lagarde said the forecasts will help the Governing Council to “better appraise the implications” of current inflation readings on the medium-term outlook.

As chief economist, Professor Lane is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the ECB’s forecasts. His role also entails proposing any course of action at Governing Council decisions.

Doubts on the ECB’s capabilities form one line of attack on his relatively dovish view that policy makers shouldn’t flinch on inflation that isn’t about to spiral out of control, officials say.