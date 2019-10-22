Premier Inn owner weighed down by 'difficult' UK trading conditions

Premier Inn owner Whitbread has posted lower profits in the first half of the year as it was weighed down by "difficult" UK trading conditions.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread has posted lower profits in the first half of the year as it was weighed down by "difficult" UK trading conditions.

The company saw like-for-like UK accommodation sales decline by 3.6pc for the six months to September due to weaker sales outside of London.

Whitbread said that market conditions continued to be "challenging" as consumer confidence remained weak amid "heightened political and economic uncertainty".

Alison Brittain, chief executive officer of Whitbread, said: "We have delivered a resilient first-half profit performance despite challenging market conditions in the UK.

"Shorter-term trading conditions in the UK regional market have been difficult, particularly in the business segment where we have a higher proportion of our revenue, whilst trading in London remained strong.

"Against this challenging backdrop, we have a number of activities under way which continue to build our brand strength as the UK's favourite hotel chain."

PA Media