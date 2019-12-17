Power move: Israeli gas fields to supply Egypt's fuel

Israel became a major energy exporter for the first time yesterday after signing a permit to export natural gas to Egypt. The announcement comes just days before a lucrative Israeli gas field in the Mediterranean is expected to go online.

Energy minister Yuval Steinitz called the permit a "historic landmark" for Israel. He said it's the most significant economic cooperation project between the neighbouring countries since they signed a peace deal in 1979.

The EU, seeking to reduce its dependence on Russian gas, has encouraged the formation of new delivery routes, including through the eastern Mediterranean.

"The natural gas revolution turns us into an energy power and affords us not just huge income for the country but also a dramatic decrease in air pollution," Steinitz said.

