Power cuts in China playing havoc with factory work

People swim in the Jialing river which is approaching record-low water levels in Chongqing. Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter

Hot weather and drought conditions accelerated the loss of water in Chongqing. Photo: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The Chinese province of Sichuan extended industrial power cuts and activated its highest emergency response yesterday to deal with “extremely outstanding” electricity supply deficiencies, adding to manufacturers’ woes in the region as they shut down factories.

Blistering temperatures and scant rainfall since July, along with surging demand for air-conditioning, have caused gaps in power supply, the south-western province said in a statement.

Officials extended an order that curtails power supply to some industrial users to August 25 from an original end date of August 20, Caixin reported.

This is the first time Sichuan initiated a top-level emergency response after it introduced an energy supply contingency plan in January.

Measures in the plan include starting emergency generators to first meet power demand of households, important users and regions, and maximising output of oil, gas and coal.

Sichuan is one of China’s most populous provinces and a key manufacturing hub for electronic vehicle batteries and solar panels.

Companies including Toyota and Contemporary Amperex Technology have already closed plants in the region for several days.

The power shortage adds another challenge to companies already contending with the country’s adherence to a zero-Covid plan, which includes sudden lockdowns, constant testing and movement curbs.

That has wrought havoc on the manufacturing sector.

Indeed, Jinko Solar – which is one of the world’s largest solar module manufacturers – said two of its plants in Sichuan had been affected by the power shortage.

It said the plants were now running at protective levels.

Some office buildings and shopping centres have also adjusted air-conditioning, lighting and escalators to save power.

According to Sichuan’s energy contingency plan, a Level 1 emergency response allows it to seek help from the state council to manage the crisis and increases the frequency of communications between energy suppliers and the provincial government.

Peak electricity demand in Sichuan had jumped to 65 gigawatts – a 25pc jump from this time last year – local authorities and power grid officials said at a press briefing on Saturday.

Data from the National Meteorological Centre showed Chengdu – the Sichuan province’s capital – has had no rain for 15 days this month and Chongqing has suffered 18 days of drought.