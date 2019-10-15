Poverty researchers win Nobel economics prize

MIT professors Abhijit Banerjee, a 58-year-old born in India, and his wife Esther Duflo, who was born in France in 1972, shared the prize with Harvard's Michael Kremer, "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty".

"The research conducted by this year's laureates has considerably improved our ability to fight global poverty," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said. "In just two decades, their new experiment-based approach has transformed development economics, which is now a flourishing field of research."

The academy's decision to honour work dedicated to fighting poverty, which it said was among today's most "urgent" issues, comes as income inequality grows into one of the most widely debated topics in the field of economics. Last year, the academy rewarded research that incorporated climate issues and technological advancement into economics.

Prof Duflo is the second woman and the youngest person ever to win the economics prize, which has existed for half a century. In 2010, she won the John Bates Clark Medal, after being identified as the economist under the age of 40 who contributed most to the profession.

"Our goal is to make sure the fight against poverty is based on scientific evidence," she said. "It starts from the idea that often the poor are reduced to caricatures, and often even people who try to help them don't actually understand the deep roots of the problems they are addressing."

The academy said the three laureates helped shape a new approach to fighting poverty by splitting the issue into smaller and more manageable questions, and studying productivity levels within developing countries.

Field research included how to improve school results in Kenya, studies on micro- financing and a deworming research project on how much healthcare should cost.

