Pound’s rebound stalls after its pummelling despite vaccine success

Sterling steadied against the dollar and euro yesterday, recovering after a bruising bout of profit-taking earlier in the week.

The pound fell 1.2pc against the dollar and 1.7pc against the euro between Tuesday and Wednesday as investors took cash off the table after a strong first quarter for the British currency.

But by mid afternoon yesterday, sterling was up 0.15pc against the dollar at $1.3760, after touching its lowest this month earlier in the day as the dollar traded near its lowest in two weeks versus major peers.

Against the euro, the pound fell 0.1pc to 86.49 pence per euro, following two days of losses against the single currency since September, a fall traders said was amplified by a squeeze of euro-pound short positions.

Traders were largely optimistic over the pound's near-term prospects after a strong start to the year. But some urged caution as markets have already priced in positive news for sterling.

Sterling's pullback was "exaggerated," ING analysts wrote, adding that they were "constructive" on the pound, citing Britain's relatively fast Covid-19 vaccine programme.

Expectations of an economic rebound in Britain, spurred by rapid vaccinations, helped sterling to record its best quarter since 2015 versus the euro. Falling expectations of negative interest rates also helped.

Britain has surged ahead of the rest of Europe in the race to inoculate its population, with almost half of its citizens receiving a first dose. But supply issues from its main Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have slowed progress in recent days.

Some said the pound may struggle to maintain its strong start to the year.

"We are starting what's likely to be much more challenging quarter for sterling," said Adam Cole at RBC Capital Markets.

Reuters

