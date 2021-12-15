Pound up versus euro despite uncertainty over virus ‘tidal wave’

Sterling strengthened against the euro yesterday but stayed within recent ranges as uncertainty around the Omicron variant of Covid-19 limited the market impact of strong UK jobs data.

Since the first Omicron cases were detected on November 27 in Britain, the UK has imposed tougher restrictions. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a large rebellion among his Conservative lawmakers in a parliamentary vote over the measures.

On Sunday, Mr Johnson said Britain faces a "tidal wave" of the variant and yesterday he warned ministers that there will be a "huge spike" in cases.

The pound fell on Monday due to Omicron fears but recovered yesterday to 85.18 pence per euro by late evening.

Versus the dollar, it was up 0.1pc at $1.3228, pushed higher by a slip in the dollar. However, the dollar was still near one-week highs, supported by its role as a safe-haven currency, as well as expectations that the US Federal Reserve would be hawkish at its meeting this week.

The spread of the Omicron strain has raised fears of an economic slowdown, prompting investors to bet against the Bank of England raising rates at its meeting on Thursday.

"Nobody expects anything from the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) on Thursday," said Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Societe Generale, who said he expected sterling to stay steady for the rest of the session.

"The fact of Omicron just means that if it wasn't a bad idea to do something about monetary policy in December already, it's a completely daft idea now.

"Omicron adds both a significant layer of uncertainty and a layer of downside risk for the economy, clearly."

The pound barely reacted to strong UK jobs data earlier in the session, which showed that British employers hired a record number of staff in November, suggesting that the labour market withstood the end of the government's furlough scheme.