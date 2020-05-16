Post Malone sets up rosé wine brand with Irish entrepreneur

US musician Post Malone has teamed up with Irish entrepreneur James Morrissey to launch a rosé wine, with distribution and sales support from E. & J. Gallo Winery.

The singer has also joined forces with Dre London, music manager and founder of London Entertainment, in the venture. The trio began developing Maison No. 9, a rosé from the Provence region of France, last year.

Morrissey, son of Sunday Business Post co-founder and PR consultant James Morrissey, is a friend of Post Malone. The entrepreneur, who also owns nightclubs in New York, founded Global Brand Equities, which produces, owns and operates consumer brands in the spirits industry.

According to a statement, Morrissey introduced Post Malone and Dre to the opportunity of creating their own wine product "over stories at dinner in Los Angeles". "When the three of us decided to do this, we made it a priority to make something special," said Morrissey. "Even with hectic travel schedules, we make time to visit the winery frequently as it's more than just a brand to us - it's a lifestyle. "We set out to bring the best French rosé to the modern consumer, with a brand that speaks their language." Maison No. 9 will be available online and in stores across the US in June. A spokeswoman said an announcement regarding its launch in international markets will follow the US launch.