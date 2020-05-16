| 11.7°C Dublin

Post Malone sets up rosé wine brand with Irish entrepreneur

 

James Morrissey, Post Malone, and Dre London teamed up to develop the Maison No.9 wine brand Expand

Sean Pollock

Sean Pollock Email

US musician Post Malone has teamed up with Irish entrepreneur James Morrissey to launch a rosé wine, with distribution and sales support from E. & J. Gallo Winery.

The singer has also joined forces with Dre London, music manager and founder of London Entertainment, in the venture. The trio began developing Maison No. 9, a rosé from the Provence region of France, last year.

Morrissey, son of Sunday Business Post co-founder and PR consultant James Morrissey, is a friend of Post Malone. The entrepreneur, who also owns nightclubs in New York, founded Global Brand Equities, which produces, owns and operates consumer brands in the spirits industry.