| 13.2°C Dublin

Close

Post-Covid US profits boom is set to fade in this quarter, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs headquarters in New York. Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Goldman Sachs headquarters in New York. Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs headquarters in New York. Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs headquarters in New York. Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Farah Elbahrawy

The approaching US corporate earnings season is expected to be the gloomiest since the pandemic, according to Goldman Sachs strategists.

Analyst consensus expectations are for S&P 500 earnings-per-share to fall 7pc in the first quarter from a year earlier, marking the sharpest decline since the third quarter of 2020 and a low point in the profit cycle, strategists including Lily Calcagnini and David Kostin wrote in a note.

Most Watched

Privacy