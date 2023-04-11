| 9.6°C Dublin

Positive US jobs data sends shares lower

Strong employment data raises chances rate hikes will continue

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Photo: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters Expand

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Photo: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Stan Choe

Wall Street slipped on Monday in the first trading for stocks after a report raised speculation the Federal Reserve may tap the brakes a little harder on the economy.

The S&P 500 was 0.6pc lower in early trading. It did not trade on Friday, when the US government said job growth across the economy slowed a touch more than expected last month but remains resilient.

