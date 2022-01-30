Portugal votes for premier to oversee economic rebound

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa speaks during a news conference to announce the new measures amid the coronavirus disease PIC REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Portugal is holding early parliamentary elections on Sunday and will pick a prime minister to oversee the economy's recovery from the pandemic.

It's the third time the Portuguese head to the polls since the pandemic started, after a presidential election and local elections in 2021. Masks must be used and voters are asked to bring their own pen. People isolating due to Covid-19 are allowed to leave their homes to take part. Voting started at 8 a.m. on Sunday and exit polls will be released at 8 p.m. Lisbon time.

Voter turnout reached 23pc at noon, compared to 19pc at the same time when the country last held parliamentary elections in 2019, according to the government's election website.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa, 60, of the centre-left Socialist Party, has held office since 2015. His second term was cut short in October after lawmakers rejected his minority government's 2022 budget, saying he hadn't met their demands on a range of issues, including a higher minimum wage.

Costa is facing opposition leader Rui Rio, 64, of the centre-right PSD party.

Portugal's multiparty system has been dominated by the Socialists and the PSD since the 1974 revolution ended four decades of dictatorship. There are about eight smaller parties in the 230-seat parliament.

Top voter concerns include wages, pensions, the tax burden and affordable housing in cities.

Covid-19 is of course also still on voters' minds. In January 2021, Portugal had one of the world's worst outbreaks, forcing the government to impose strict confinement measures. The country now has one of the highest global vaccination rates, and despite record cases in recent weeks, there hasn't been a surge in occupancy at intensive-care units. The government eased restrictions earlier this month.

The next administration will take on an economy trying to bounce back after the pandemic, helped by European Union recovery funding that began to flow last year. The government said in April that the European pandemic recovery plan will have an economic impact of €22bn in Portugal through 2025, and estimated that gross domestic product in 2025 will be 3.5pc higher than it would be without that plan.

Portugal's €200bn-euro economy is recovering after shrinking 8.4pc in 2020, the most since at least 1960, as the pandemic hurt tourism and other businesses.

The Bank of Portugal forecasts growth will accelerate to 5.8pc in 2022, before slowing to 3.1pc in 2023. Inflation is predicted at 1.8pc in 2022, subdued when compared to other European economies amid the energy crunch.

Portugal has the third-highest debt ratio in the euro area behind Greece and Italy. The government forecasts the debt ratio will drop to about 122pc of GDP at the end of 2022 from about 127pc in 2021.

Both Costa and Rio pledge budget discipline. The ruling Socialists are offering to raise the minimum wage again and increase investment in health care.

The PSD party under Rio, 64, wants to lower the corporate income tax rate in steps from 21pc to 17pc.