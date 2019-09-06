Porsche with a plug: Carmaker launches its first full-electric model

With two electric motors, one at the front axle and one at the rear, the Taycan goes from 0 to 60mph in 2.6 seconds and boasts a top speed of 161mph.

The first models in the new series are the $185,000 (€167,000) 750-horsepower Taycan Turbo S and the $150,900 670-horsepower Taycan Turbo.

Range was announced as 450 kilometers, or 279 miles, which is less than the 600km reach of the Tesla Model S.

Porsche say the time to get from 5pc to 80pc charged will be just 22.5 minutes.

Less powerful - and likely less expensive - variants of the all-wheel-drive cars will follow later this year with the Taycan Cross Turismo, arriving at the end of 2020.

"We know we need to continue evolving, because the world around us is evolving," said Klaus Zellmer, head of Porsche North America, at the debut in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

"In the automotive industry we will see more change in the next five years than we have seen in the past 50."

