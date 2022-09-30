Porsche shares rise after €9.4bn stock-market debut

Oliver Blume, chief executive officer of Volkswagen AG, arrives at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ahead of the Porsche AG initial public offering on Thursday. Photo Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

Porsche gained during its robust trading debut after parent Volkswagen AG set the final listing price for the sports-car maker at the upper limit in a bid to defy deep market upheaval.

Stock rose 1.8pc to €84 in Frankfurt on the open, before slipping back to its offer price of 82.50 apiece, the top end of VW's initial range for the shares that valued the company at €75bn.

The listing, reaping €9.4bn in proceeds for VW, is Europe's largest initial public offering in a decade and contends with some of the most challenging market conditions in years.

"Today, a big dream comes true for Porsche," Volkswagen chief executive Oliver Blume said in a statement.

"Our increased degree of autonomy puts us in a very good position to implement our ambitious goals in coming years."

The listing of the 911 maker is a bold move into public markets, which have been largely shut to IPOs for most of the year, with companies shying away from seeking new listings because of the European energy crisis, rising interest rates and record inflation.

The sale will help Volkswagen raise funds to plough into its electrification push, while investors get a slice of an emotional brand akin to Ferrari NV, which also managed a successful separation from parent Fiat in 2015.

"If you can pull off an IPO in such a difficult market, it shows the attractiveness of the business," Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois said.

"Porsche is a mature, well-known business that doesn't need to raise capital. Putting it on the market as a fully formed business – being able to pull that off is quite impressive."

Following the trading start, against a 1.9pc drop in Germany's leading DAX Index, the preferred shares of VW declined as much as 6.2pc while Porsche Automobil Holding SE, the investment company of the Porsche-Piech family, slumped as much as 9.2pc.

Companies raised less than $10b in IPOs this year through August, an 83pc drop in proceeds from the same time last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Porsche's listing is set to be the largest in Europe since miner Glencore PLC raised almost $10bn in a London IPO in 2011, the data showed.

The share price puts Porsche at a valuation that's not far from VW's total market capitalisation – a business that comprises Audi, Skoda, Seat, and the VW brand, among others. Yet for all its aggressive marketing, the listing has also garnered negative attention for its complex structure.

Volkswagen divided Porsche's share capital into equal parts voting and non-voting shares, with the German carmaker retaining 75pc ownership. Some 12.5pc of total share capital – only non-voting shares – is being publicly listed, with a large portion going to four cornerstone investors.

Qatar Investment Authority, Norway's sovereign wealth fund, T Rowe Price and ADQ have together committed to take up as much as €3.7bn of the IPO.