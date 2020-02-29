Porsche engineers raided over diesel emissions scandal

German prosecutors raided offices and private homes of Porsche engineers last week as they widened investigations into employees allegedly involved in manipulating diesel motors.

Four new suspects were added to the investigation which is now probing seven current and former Porsche employees, Heiner Roemhild a spokesman for the prosecutors office in Stuttgart said Friday by phone.

No board member is among the suspects, he said.

Volkswagen's most profitable car brand last year paid a €535m fine for breaching supervisory duties, but investigations against individuals are continuing.

The world's largest automaker is still wrestling with the fallout from the diesel emission scandal, which involved rigging emission tests for as many as 11 million vehicles worldwide and has cost the company about €30bn so far.

Porsche confirmed the raids and said that it continues to fully cooperate with authorities in the investigations against individuals.

The raids were first reported by German magazine Der Spiegel.

The raids come as Porsche announced it intends to offer more green debt to support its €6bn investment in electric vehicles.

The Volkswagen unit will stick with green financing after selling a record €1bn green 'Schuldschein' - the German equivalent of a private placement - last year, according to Wolfgang Ratheiser, vice president for corporate finance and treasury.

It has for now ruled out raising potentially more flexible financing in the faster-growing ESG-linked market.

Bloomberg

