Pop goes the prices: Ronaldo backs ‘agua’ – and wipes billions off Coca-Cola’s market value

Coca-Cola’s market capitalisation dipped by $4bn after footballer Cristiano Ronaldo removed two bottles of the drink from in front of him at a press conference and encouraged people to drink water.

The Portugal captain moved the bottles as he sat down to speak to the media at Monday’s Euro 2020 press conference, ahead of Tuesday’s Group F opener against Hungary.

He then held up a bottle of water and said in Portuguese: “Agua!”

Coca-Cola’s share price dropped 1.6pc almost immediately, falling from $56.10 to $55.22 (£39.76 to £39.14). The market value of the company fell from $242bn to $238bn – a decrease of $4bn (£2.8bn).

Read More

Coca-Cola, one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020, replied on Tuesday with a statement that said “everyone is entitled to their drink preferences”, with different “tastes and needs”.

A spokesperson for the Euros said: “Players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero, on arrival at our press conferences.”

On Tuesday, France midfielder Paul Pogba removed a bottle of Heineken beer that had been placed in front of him at a Euro 2020 news conference.

Pogba, a practicing Muslim, discreetly removed the bottle when he sat down to speak to the media after being named man of the match following France’s 1-0 Group F win over Germany.