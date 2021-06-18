| 7.6°C Dublin

Poolbeg to cash in on disease interest at IPO roadshow

Pandemic said to have motivated potential investors

Jeremy Skillington, Chief Executive Officer of Poolbeg Pharma. Photo: Jason Clarke Expand

Jon Ihle

Open Orphan spin-out company Poolbeg Pharma is starting an investor roadshow next week to drum up interest for a summer initial public offering (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange.

CEO Jeremy Skillington, fresh off the sale of Inflazome to Roche for €380m last year, will be pitching the new company’s vaccine discovery platform and POLB 001 treatment for severe influenza, which it plans to market to major pharmaceutical companies.

With investors motivated by the Covid-19 pandemic to get behind innovations in infectious disease treatments, he’s expecting a warm reception.

