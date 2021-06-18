Poolbeg to cash in on disease interest at IPO roadshow

Open Orphan spin-out company Poolbeg Pharma is starting an investor roadshow next week to drum up interest for a summer initial public offering (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange.

CEO Jeremy Skillington, fresh off the sale of Inflazome to Roche for €380m last year, will be pitching the new company’s vaccine discovery platform and POLB 001 treatment for severe influenza, which it plans to market to major pharmaceutical companies.

With investors motivated by the Covid-19 pandemic to get behind innovations in infectious disease treatments, he’s expecting a warm reception.

“The informal appetite in the market is positive right now and we have the momentum to do the IPO before the autumn,” Mr Skillington told the Irish Independent.

“There’s nothing out there for severe flu – it’s an unmet need in the market – and it might come back with a vengeance once Covid retreats. We’ll take it forward with a very rapid approach that is modest from a cash standpoint... and take it to pharma.”

The infectious disease specialist spun out from pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan this week after three months of planning, separating the company’s disease projects from its pharmaceutical services business.

Existing Open Orphan shareholders are receiving one share in Poolbeg for every 2.98 shares they have in Open Orphan. The lock-up period is nine months.

The money raised in the initial public offering will be used primarily to fund the clinical trial costs associated with the development of the company’s flu treatment for severe influenza and to acquire and develop new portfolio assets.

The approach Poolbeg is taking is similar to Inflazome, the company where Mr Skillington was the third employee and head of business development, in seeking to inhibit immunological pathways to suppress the inflammatory responses in the body that make diseases like influence and Covid so dangerous.

The hope is to develop a technique that can then be applied to other illnesses. To that end, Poolbeg is also undertaking a clinical data mining project to seek new applications for the approach. Finally, the company will be canvassing scientific teams for licensing and development opportunities.

Poolbeg said the infectious disease market is expected to grow to $250bn by 2025 and the market for severe flu treatments is already $800m.

“Governments and international organisations are now investing heavily to ensure they are better prepared. Poolbeg Pharma is aiming to carve out a leading position in this rapidly evolving and expanding sector,” said Mr Skillington.

Poolbeg will be the third life sciences company after Open Orphan and Amryt to come out of Raglan Capital, the former corporate finance house led by Cathal Friel that is now focused on rapidly bringing companies public.

Mr Friel will be Poolbeg’s non-executive chair and Inflazome CEO Luke O’Neill is an advisor.