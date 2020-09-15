Polish IPO: E-commerce platform in line for €225m deal

High rise: The offering may make Allegro the biggest company on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

Polish e-commerce platform Allegro plans to raise about 1 billion zloty (€225m) in an initial public offering in Warsaw, seeking to take advantage of post-lockdown interest in online retail.

Along with the new shares, the group's private-equity owners Cinven, Permira and Mid Europa Partners also plan to sell stock in the IPO, the company said on Monday. The offering may make Allegro the biggest company on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

For IPO-starved investors, Allegro has appeal as a play on the continued rapid expansion of e-commerce in Poland, a market of 38 million people and one of the European Union's most resilient economies.

While its leading position in the country doesn't appear at risk, there are questions over the company's prospects beyond Polish borders.

Bloomberg