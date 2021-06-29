Policymakers divided on future of ECB stimulus

European Central Bank Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said that monetary officials should retain the “unconventional flexibility” they granted themselves during the crisis, keeping borrowing costs low until government spending helps push up inflation.

Hours later, his colleagues Jens Weidmann and Robert Holzmann said the ECB’s emergency powers are temporary and must end once the emergency is over.

Mr Panetta also said the ECB should consider retaining the flexibility ingrained in its €1.85trn pandemic emergency bond-buying program when it expires. An older quantitative-easing program is tied to limits on how much of a country’s bonds can be bought.

The contrasting monetary viewpoints are echoed in fiscal debates. EU economic commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said that the bloc’s debt rules “must be realistic, otherwise they are not applicable”.

The EU’s executive arm will launch a revision this autumn of the Stability and Growth Pact, which set limits for member countries’ public finances, he told Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper

The divergent thinking comes at a crucial time, with the euro zone rebounding as infection rates drop and restrictions allow a gradual reopening of businesses. That’s prompted some commentators to float the prospect of reining in the extraordinary support provided to companies and households, and considering how to tackle the massive public and private debt burdens.

Mr Panetta said it’s still unclear how long the demand surge will last.

“We do not seem to be on track to ‘run the economy hot’ ,” he said at a conference of Mediterranean central bankers. He called on governments and the public to recognise that the current mix of fiscal and monetary stimulus is “clearly superior” to before the pandemic, when political leaders were focused on debt reduction.

Still, Mr Weidmann said that both monetary and fiscal support should be reduced after the crisis, and that the ECB’s pandemic program “must be ended as soon as the emergency situation has been overcome”.

He said he doesn’t think 2022 will warrant classification as a “crisis year”.