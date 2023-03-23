Plain speaking is the first casualty when banks go bad

A financial crisis has the peculiar effect of turning language upside down.

Once the bank runs start and the rescue plans follow, people stop believing in the plain, literal meaning of things. Instead, they presume that all official statements are designed to hide the truth or, worse, simply mean the opposite of what they claim.

This creates a conundrum for people who must communicate during a banking panic. Chief executives and regulators cannot remain silent while the financial system falls apart. Their job is to impart confidence and to do that, they must communicate, even though to do so risks further peril.

But the fact that they have an objective is what creates suspicion. If everything is really OK, people reasonably assume, why do we need to be reassured that everything is OK?

During the 2008 financial crisis, statements by bankers were almost a perfect negative indicator. “We don’t have a solvency problem, we have a liquidity problem” invariably meant “this bank is bust”. Same with “this bank is well-capitalised”. That was code for “there is a torn fiver standing between our losses and your savings”.

Of course, bankers and regulators are largely to blame for creating this kind of ambiguity, as the jargon of financial reporting morphs readily into euphemism when the occasion warrants.

It would help if – just once – rhetoric matched reality in a financial emergency. Instead, officials and bank board members all wind up playing some version of “Comical Ali”, the Iraqi foreign minister who insisted everything was under control as American tanks rolled into Baghdad.

Take Silicon Valley Bank, where depositors with more than the federally insured $250,000 in their accounts were bailed out along with those who had spread their risk across different institutions. Credit Suisse is another example. There, holders of $17bn in contingent capital bonds got completely burned ahead of shareholders, who took only a 50pc haircut.

In both cases what was said to be true about how bank failures would be resolved turned out not to be true.

So, when the European Banking Authority and European Central Bank issued a statement after the Credit Suisse rescue on Monday stating that in Europe bondholders won’t be touched unless equity is wiped out, it’s hard to believe them.

This makes crisis situations harder to manage, because the destabilisation of meaning erodes trust in the system generally by creating (at the very least) the impression that there are insiders who understand the secret language and the rest of us who don’t know the required shibboleths.

Central banks are probably the worst as their highly cryptic and formulaic pronouncements almost lack literal meaning. It is only when central bankers deviate from their repertoire of stock phrases and symbolic gestures that anyone thinks something of significance has been relayed.

Hence the US Fed and the ECB were essentially forced to continue increasing the interest rates that had precipitated the crisis because failing to do so would signal that the underlying reality was worse than it is perceived to be, which would lead to more instability.

Figure that one out.