TURNOVER at international law firm Pinsent Masons increased by 4pc to £495.9m (€545.5m) in its financial year 2020.

However, gross profit was down 1.3pc and average profit per equity partner was £546,000 (€600,660) for the year.

The law firm takes other measures into account when assessing its performance that it says measure its impact on colleagues, clients and communities.

In Dublin, the company has increased its staff numbers to 60 from 11 and now has nine equity partners here.The office here has added clients such as Teva, UDG Healthcare, EDF Energy Renewables, Bupa , and the NH Hotel Group to its portfolio, and last year it named the head of Matheson's intellectual property disputes group, Michael Finn, as a new partner.

"The last 12 months has seen very strong growth for the Dublin office, with the firm's 2017 strategic investment in Ireland quickly bearing fruit," Pinsent Masons said.

During the 12 month period the global firm bought a freelance legal services business, Xenia, and legal services business Xenion, and launched a diversity and inclusion consultancy business in Asia Pacific.

"From a financial perspective, I would characterise financial year 2020 as satisfactory given the disruption in a number of our markets; whether that be Brexit and political turmoil in the UK, protests in Hong Kong, US/China trade wars, US/Iran tensions impacting the Middle East or bushfires in Australia," John Cleland, managing partner at Pinsent Masons, said.

However, he warned the year ahead "will present challenges the like of which we have not seen before."

Headquartered in London, Pinsent Masons is a global 100 law firm, specialising in the energy, infrastructure, financial services, real estate and technology, science and industry sectors.

The firm employs over 3,000 people worldwide, including around 1,500 lawyers and more than 400 partners.

Its network of offices are across London, Dublin, Munich, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Madrid, Paris, Doha, Dubai, Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Johannesburg, Sydney Melbourne and Perth.

When it set up in Ireland in 2017 it said Dublin had long been in the mix as a key global hub for the financial services and technology industries.

