| 6°C Dublin

Close

Philips to cut 13pc of jobs in safety and profitability drive

Philips Hue Play gradient light strip Expand

Close

Philips Hue Play gradient light strip

Philips Hue Play gradient light strip

Philips Hue Play gradient light strip

Bart H. Meijer

Dutch health technology company Philips will scrap another 6,000 jobs worldwide as it tries to restore its profitability and improve the safety of its products following a recall of respiratory devices that knocked off 70pc of its market value.

Half of the job cuts will be made this year, the company said on Monday, adding that the other half will be realised by 2025.

Most Watched

Privacy