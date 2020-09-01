Philips shares slide after US contract is cancelled

Royal Philips has lowered its full-year profit outlook after the US government prematurely ended a $650m (€543m) contract for ventilators signed in April to combat the Covid-19 crisis.

The Dutch producer of medical equipment expects to deliver "modest comparable sales growth," and an adjusted margin for earnings before interest, tax and amortization of around the same level as last year, it said in a statement yesterday.

Shares in the company fell as much as 4.7pc in reaction to the news.

Philips said it supplied 12,300 ventilators to the US Strategic National Stockpile by the end of August. However, the Department of Health and Human Services terminated the order for the remaining 30,700 devices without giving a reason, said CEO Frans van Houten.

"It's very unusual to have a contract like this cancelled," Mr van Houten said in a telephone interview.

A July report by the US Congress's House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy that found the White House had overpaid Philips by at least $500m. Philips denied any profiteering on ventilators.

Philips nevertheless sees positive growth for the year as the company's order books are "at an all-time high", he said.

During the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, governments around the world scrambled to equip their health systems with ventilators to treat seriously-ill patients, with industries like the automobile sector also making the devices.

Philips hired more employees, added lines and increased shifts to ensure around-the-clock manufacturing.

In April, the company said it was investing more than €100m million to increase its output of ventilators and other hospital equipment related to the virus, including by adding capacity and jobs in the US.

Philips, which earlier this month agreed to buy US medical-device maker Intact Vascular for about $360m, will continue to look for acquisitions in the sector to strengthen its portfolio, the CEO said..

Bloomberg

Irish Independent