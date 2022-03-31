Philip Lane says ECB ‘in no hurry to get on with rate rises this year’

European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane has strongly hinted that markets shouldn’t bet on a eurozone interest rate increase by the end of this year.

In a speech at the Paris School of Economics on Thursday, Mr Lane emphasised that action on rates would only come “some time after” the end of bond buying that has kept borrowing costs low for governments and corporations, rather than immediately as many believe.

Those asset purchases are on course to finish by September, but the Irish economist seemed to hedge by saying the ECB’s Governing Council would conclude the programme only if the medium-term inflation outlook hadn’t weakened by the third-quarter.

That scenario remains a possibility, as Mr Lane attributed most current inflation to temporary “shocks” in energy markets and global supply chains that may not persist more than a few months.

He added that the “some time after” formulation afforded the ECB “extra space” before taking steps towards normalising rates

“This formulation disentangles the calendar for a rate hike from the end date for net purchases and gives some extra space to test the conditions after we stop purchasing bonds and before we take the next step towards normalisation,” Mr Lane said.

“The expression ‘some time’ also conveys that, especially in an uncertain environment, the time interval between the end of net asset purchases and lift-off is not predetermined.”

Market consensus since February has priced in two increases of the deposit rate, which is currently at –0.5pc, in the fourth quarter. Mr Lane’s rhetoric appears to indicate the ECB might maintain its accommodative policy stance for longer than many are expecting.

That would mean low rates in the eurozone would last far longer than those in the US or UK, whose central banks have already hiked rates to douse rampant inflation.

At 5.9pc, inflation in the eurozone is already at a two-decade high and certain to increase when new consumer price data comes out today. Initial readings from Germany, Italy and France, the three biggest eurozone economies, already show inflation at multi-decade highs.

Germany’s preliminary figure, released on Wednesday, was the most dramatic at 7.3pc, a level not seen since 1974, which will only increase pressure on the ECB to act quickly to avert an inflation driven melt-up in the eurozone economy. But Mr Lane said current high levels of “spot” inflation would not last, although long-term expectations of consumer price increases would likely reset at the bank’s 2pc target.

“While the supply shock nature of the contributions from energy prices and global bottlenecks means that inflation should not be expected to persist at the current high levels, it is also plausible that medium-term inflation will not revert to the pre-pandemic below-target equilibrium but, conditional on appropriately-calibrated monetary policy, rather may stabilise around the ECB’s 2pc target,” he said.

He also left open the possibility of reversing the course of monetary policy if the war in Ukraine had a lasting detrimental impact on macroeconomic conditions in the eurozone.