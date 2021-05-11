Philip Lane says deficits will ‘self-correct’ as economies reopen

European Central Bank (ECB) chief economist Philip Lane has said there would be no return to austerity for battered eurozone economies, but unemployment will remain elevated for years.

In an interview with French newspaper Le Monde, Mr Lane warned that although the post-Covid recovery would not be “super-quick”, public finances across the economic bloc were in a far better situation than they were during the financial crisis.

"The challenge is quite different from ten years ago,” he said. “Many of the fiscal measures, the subsidy programmes for firms and workers, will automatically expire as the economy recovers. Then, tax revenues will recover. So large fiscal deficits will self-correct to a relevant extent in an automatic way.”

Mr Lane said the eurozone’s GDP would return to pre-pandemic levels only in the second-quarter of next year, while unemployment would only fall back to 2019 levels in 2023.

He said that fiscal deficits – a major concern of Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe – would essentially self-correct as economies began to open up again due to more spending, high tax revenues and a decrease in government economic supports.

“The large fiscal deficits essentially have their counterpart in large household savings,” he said. “We will have a kind of internal rebalancing over time. Households will start to spend more and that will offset governments which are spending less. So it's totally different to the kind of twin deficit problem we had ten or 15 years ago.”

Mr Lane added that the financial burden of sovereign debts, which have raced up in the last year, was not very onerous because of low rates and long borrowing terms. He said international investors understand the dynamic and will not demand high rates to lend.

However, governments will still need to rebuild their fiscal capacity to reign in spending and raise sufficient revenue once the crisis period is over or the “rebalancing” won’t happen.

Mr Lane warned governments about hurting businesses by withdrawing state support too soon.

“I would highlight the risk around corporates,” he said. “Many corporates have lost revenues and survived only because of extensive fiscal support. We have to make sure that the phasing-out of these fiscal supports is not so quick or so severe that firms are unnecessarily pushed into insolvency.”