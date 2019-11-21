Philip Green’s Arcadia appoints new chairperson

Philip Green's business empire has found a new chairman to head up its boards, the company confirmed on Thursday.

Andrew Coppel will take over the role at Top Shop and Top Man as well as at Teveta Investments and Arcadia Group.

Mr Coppel was chief executive of De Vere Group for five years until 2015 and of Queens Moat Houses, a hotel business, between 1993 and 2003.

Mr Coppel said that he was "delighted" to be joining Arcadia Group.

His appointment comes after Arcadia entered a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), which allowed it to continue trading with the agreement from creditors that it can pay back debts over time.

"Whilst the group is not immune to the challenges affecting the UK retail sector, it owns several outstanding high street brands," Mr Coppel said.

"Following the approval of the CVA, the group has a stable platform from which to move forward. We have 18,000 very capable and loyal employees servicing our brands located in our 2,400 stores, concessions and franchises globally and through our wholesale partners, including Next, Asos, Zalando and Nordstrom in the US."

PA Media