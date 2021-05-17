PFS owner’s stock suspended after Central Bank concerns 

Trading in shares of EML Payments has been halted in Sydney after the Central Bank here raised concerns in relation to the Australian company’s Irish subsidiary Prepaid Financial Services (PFS).

The Central Bank of Ireland notified EML of ‘significant regulatory concerns’ on May 14, the Australian company said in a notice to the market.

EML did not say what the Central Bank’s concerns relate to, but said the shares are expected to remain suspended until after a more detailed announcement is made to the market. The company said it expects share trading will be able to resume on Wednesday.

EML bought Noel and Valerie Moran’s PFS last year in a €171m deal, a figure reduced from a higher pre-Covid offer, but with a further earn-out of €60m possible under the terms of the sale.

The Irish business was founded in 2008 and provides online payment and banking-as-a-service software to clients in more than two dozen countries. Before yesterday’s share trading halt PFS was already known to be one of a number of companies being investigated by the UK’s Payment Systems Regulator in relation to possible anticompetitive behaviour in the market there.

The UK regulator said in March that it had provisionally found the Irish company and four rivals including Mastercard engaged in anti-competitive behavior in relation to the supply of prepaid cards used by local authorities to distribute welfare payments.

The UK regulator is investigating whether the companies infringed competition law by agreeing not to compete for each other’s clients.

EML had already indicated it will pay a fine in relation to the UK case, but It is not clear there is a link between the UK situation and the Irish regulator’s concerns.

The Central Bank here could not be reached for comment.

EML is an increasingly active and important player in Ireland. It has already followed up last year’s acquisition of PFS with a deal announced last month for another Irish financial technology business, Sentenial.

EML is paying up to €110m, including cash upfront and up to €40m under an ‘earn out’ agreement for Kildare-based Sentenial, which was founded in 2003 after CEO and majority shareholder Sean Fitzgerald spotting the potential opportunity in the EU’s single European payments area (SEPA).

The sale is subject to regulatory approval, and is expected to complete later this year.

EML intends to expand Sentenial’s platform and products to the North America and Australia.

Meanwhile, in its previously published full-year results for the 2020 financial year EML said the acquisition of PFS in March 2020 had already helped lift revenues which were 25pc higher for the year at AU$121.6m (€74m).

It said the PFS business had contributed AU$1.25bn (€760m) of customer transactions over its payments systems in the three months to the end of June.