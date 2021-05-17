| 10.8°C Dublin

PFS owner’s stock suspended after Central Bank concerns 

Valerie and Noel Moran sold PSF to EML for €171m. Photo: Barry Cronin Expand

Donal O'Donovan

Trading in shares of EML Payments has been halted in Sydney after the Central Bank here raised concerns in relation to the Australian company’s Irish subsidiary Prepaid Financial Services (PFS). 

The Central Bank of Ireland notified EML of ‘significant regulatory concerns’ on May 14, the Australian company said in a notice to the market.

