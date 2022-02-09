Pfizer disappoints investors as Covid revenue falls short

Pfizer forecast 2022 sales and profit that fell short of Wall Street estimates, as projected revenue from its Covid-19 vaccine and recently cleared oral therapy disappointed investors.

The New York-based drugmaker sees adjusted 2022 earnings of $6.35-$6.55 a share, according to a statement on Tuesday, while analysts had estimated $6.65 (€5.82). Revenue will top out at $102bn, Pfizer said, compared with the average analyst estimate of $106bn.

Pfizer’s $100-billion-plus target would mark a record high for the company, with its Covid-fighting products driving the increase, and about double the sales from the year just before the pandemic. The drugmaker generated $81.3bn in 2021 revenue, nearly half of which came from the Covid vaccine and pill.

Through late January, Pfizer said it has clinched $32bn in 2022 contracts for the vaccine, Comirnaty, and $22bn for its Covid pill, Paxlovid. Analysts had estimated $34bn in Comirnaty revenue and $25bn for Paxlovid.

The disconnect between Wall Street expectations and the company forecast shows the outsized hopes investors have for the drugmaker’s products.

Pfizer’s shares fell 4.6pc in premarket trading on Tuesday in New York. American depositary receipts of BioNTech, Pfizer’s vaccine partner, fell 4.4pc, while its competitor Moderna saw shares drop 2.6pc.

Pfizer’s 2021 proved a success story due to the Covid shot. Comirnaty booked $12.5bn in fourth-quarter sales, and $36.8bn in all of 2021. The partners split the profit. Paxlovid, which Pfizer makes alone, generated $76m in quarterly sales following its December 22 clearance in the US.

Fourth-quarter profit was $1.08 a share, beating analysts’ average expectation of 88 cents, while sales of $23.8bn narrowly missed estimates.

Analysts are focused on how chief executive officer Albert Bourla plans to use the company’s vaccine cash. Pfizer expects to spend up to $11.5bn on research and development this year, and has been pursuing a portfolio of products that utilise the underlying vaccine’s messenger RNA technology. Mr Bourla has signalled interest in bolt-on deals for early-stage science.

“I see this pace of business development accelerating going forward,” the CEO said in prepared remarks, “and I am confident it will be an important driver in ensuring Pfizer as a growth company in the back-half of this decade.”

Pfizer’s scientists don’t expect Sars-CoV-2 to be eradicated in the foreseeable future, due to global distribution of the virus, its ability to mutate, and given that natural infection doesn’t protect against transmission or other variants, Mr Bourla said. He expects the company’s Covid-19 vaccines and treatments to be durable commercial products as the pandemic evolves into an endemic phase, when lower levels of cases will become persistent.

Pfizer will produce six million treatment courses of Paxlovid in the first quarter and 120 million over the full year.