PetroNeft raises $2.12m to fund investment programme

The company is placing 107,755,037 new ordinary shares at a price of £0.015 (€0.0178) per share.

The placing price represents a premium of approximately 58pc to the closing price of £0.0095 per ordinary share on 11 December.

The funds raised by Russia-focused PetroNeft will mainly be used to cover costs associated with the company's investment programme next year.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In