PetroNeft pushes on in Russian oil fields

'The Dublin-listed company is focused on the Tomsk Oblast region of the country, where it owns and operates 50pc of Licences 61 and 67.' Stock photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Oil and gas explorer PetroNeft has agreed a deal with Alexandrovskoye Oil Refinery for up to $1m (€844,000) to finance infrastructure development on one of its licenses in Russia.

The Dublin-listed company is focused on the Tomsk Oblast region of the country, where it owns and operates 50pc of Licences 61 and 67.

The latest finance is to further develop the infrastructure of Licence 67 to enable year-round production from next year.

At present the well can only produce for three to four months each winter.

The financing will be repaid in tranches with produced oil at market rates, according to a statement from PetroNeft.

AOR is located at Alexandrovskoye town in the north-western part of the Tomsk region located 230km from the Cheremshanskoye oil field. PetroNeft said AOR purchased all the oil produced from the C4 well - part of Licence 67 - during the recent extended well test at "competitive market rates".

Production will recommence from the C4 well as soon as the winter road is in place, which is expected to be by the end of December.

Construction of the new road should be completed in early 2021.

David Sturt, chief executive of PetroNeft Resources, said: "The financing arrangement will enable us to establish year-round production from Licence 67 from the beginning of 2021 and also provides a secure buyer for our produced oil at competitive market rates. It may also have further value, as we look at the potential of further development on Licence 67."

In other exploration news, Petrel Resources - whose chairman is veteran investor John Teeling - saw its losses more than double year-on-year in the six months to June 30.

The group made a pre-tax loss of €243,000, all of which was down to administrative expenses. The company has interests in Iraq, Ghana and offshore Ireland.

Petrel said it is active again in Iraq after a hiatus since 2010 due to political and financial instability.

Mr Teeling said the world oil and gas industry has taken "a public relations hammering in recent times yet world demand continues, and will continue, to grow".

In Ireland, where Petrel holds a 10pc working interest in a licence in the Porcupine Basin, Mr Teeling said offshore exploration here was a "sad scene".

Irish Independent