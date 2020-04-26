Troubled waters: The crude oil tanker Eagle Kinabalu, owned by Malaysian energy logistics firm AET, docks beside oil tanks at the Port of Rotterdam, Netherlands

Negative oil prices, ships dawdling at sea with unwanted cargoes, and traders getting creative about where to stash oil. The next chapter in the oil crisis is now inevitable: great swathes of the petroleum industry are about to start shutting down.

Covid-19 has ripped through the oil industry in dramatic phases. First it destroyed demand as lockdowns shut factories and kept drivers at home. Then storage started filling up and traders resorted to ocean-going tankers to store crude in the hope of better prices ahead.

Now shipping prices are surging to stratospheric levels as the industry runs out of tankers - a sign of how distorted the market has become.

The spectre of production shutdowns was one reason why leaders joined forces to cut production in an orderly way. But as the scale of the crisis dwarfed their efforts, failing to stop prices diving below zero last week, shutdowns are now a reality - a worst-case scenario for producers and refiners.

"We are moving into the end game," said Torbjorn Tornqvist, of commodity trader Gunvor Group. "Early to mid-May could be the peak. We are weeks, not months, away."

In theory, the first oil output cuts should have come from the Opec+ alliance, which agreed to cut production from May 1. Yet after Monday's catastrophic price plunge, when West Texas Intermediate fell to -$40 (-€37) a barrel, it's the US shale patch that is leading.

The best indicator of how the US industry is reacting is the rapid drop in the number of oil rigs in operation, which last week fell to a four-year low.

Before the coronavirus crisis, oil companies ran about 650 rigs in the US. By Friday, more than 40pc had stopped working, with only 378 left.

"Monday really focused people's minds that production needs to slow down," said Ben Luckock, head of oil trading at commodity merchant Trafigura. "It's the smack in the face the market needed to realise this is serious."

Trafigura, one of the largest exporters of US crude from the Gulf of Mexico, believes that output in Texas, New Mexico, North Dakota and other states will fall much faster than expected as companies react to negative prices.

Until prices collapsed on Monday, the consensus had been that output would drop by about 1.5 million barrels a day by December. Now analysts see that loss by late June.

"The severity of the price pressure is likely to act as a catalyst for the immediate turndown in activity and shut-ins," said Roger Diwan, oil analyst at IHS Markit.

The price shock has been particularly intense in the physical market: producers of crude streams such as South Texas Sour and Eastern Kansas Common had to pay more than $50 a barrel to offload their output last week.

Shale producer Continental Resources and ConocoPhillips have announced plans to shut-in output. Regulators in Oklahoma and New Mexico are letting oil drillers shut wells without losing leases.

North Dakota, for years synonymous with the US shale revolution, is witnessing rapid retrenchment. Oil producers have closed more than 6,000 wells, curtailing about 405,000 barrels a day in production, 30pc of the state's total.

Output cuts won't be limited to America. From Chad, a poor and landlocked African nation, to Vietnam and Brazil, producers are either reducing output or making plans to do so.

"I wouldn't want to get sensational about it but clearly there must be a risk of shut-ins," said Mitch Flegg, head of North Sea oil company Serica Energy. "In certain parts of the world it is a real and present risk."

In emergency board meetings last week, oil companies small and large discussed an outlook that's the most sombre any oil executive has ever witnessed. For smaller companies, the next few weeks will be all about staying afloat. Even for Exxon Mobil and BP, it will be a challenge.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and the rest of the Opec+ alliance will join the output cuts on Friday, slashing their output by more than 20pc, or 9.7 million barrels a day. State-owned Saudi Aramco is already trimming to reach the target. Russian oil companies say exports of their flagship Urals crude would drop in May to a 10-year low.

Even so, it may not be enough. Every week, 50 million barrels of crude are going into storage, enough to fuel Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the UK combined. At that rate, the world will run out of storage by June. What's not stored onshore is stashed in tankers. The US Coast Guard on Friday said there were so many tankers at anchor off California, it was keeping an eye on the situation.

Before the crisis hit, the world was consuming about 100 million barrels a day. Demand now is somewhere between 65 and 70 million barrels. So, in a worst-case scenario, a third of global output needs to be shut.

The reality is likely to be less severe as storage would continue to bridge the gap between supply and demand. Oil traders say consumption has probably hit a bottom, and will start a gentle recovery.

Before that takes hold, the great shutdown will spread through oil refining too.

Marathon Petroleum, one of the biggest US refiners, has announced it will stop production at a plant near San Francisco. Royal Dutch Shell has idled several units in three US refineries in Alabama and Louisiana. Across Europe and Asia, many refineries are running at half their usual rate.

US oil refiners processed just 12.45 million barrels a day in the week to April 17, the lowest level in at least 30 years, except for hurricane-related closures.

More refinery shutdowns are coming, particularly in the US.

Steve Sawyer, director of refining at Facts Global Energy, said global refineries could halt as much as 25pc of capacity in May.

"No one is going to be able to dodge this bullet."

Bloomberg