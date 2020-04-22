| 7.8°C Dublin

Perpetual bonds are EU's way to finance pandemic recovery fund

Crisis: Commission president Ursula von der Leyen believes €1 trillion will be needed for recovery. Photo: REUTERS

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has announced that Europe will need about €1 trillion to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. This money could be used to establish a European Recovery Fund. But where will the money come from?

I propose that the European Union should raise the money needed for the Recovery Fund by selling "perpetual bonds," on which the principal does not have to be repaid - although they can be repurchased or redeemed at the issuer's discretion.

Authorising this issue should be the first priority for the forthcoming European Council summit on April 23.