Pepper ceases lending to property investors citing Covid uncertainty

Pepper Money has become the first lender to exit the commercial property market since the onset of coronavirus. Customers have been told the Australian-owned lender will no longer make new commercial property and buy-to-let loans.

In a letter to borrowers, the company specifically referred to the uncertainty caused by the Covid pandemic as a factor in the decision to stop lending. Access to wholesale funding at prices that allowed for competitive lending here is also understood to be a factor.

The decision to quit the lending market inevitably invokes memories of the exodus of mostly foreign-owned banks from the Irish market in the wake of the 2008 property crash, when Halifax Bank of Scotland, Lloyds, Rabobank and Danske left.

For Pepper itself, commercial property lending was a small part of its Irish business. It moved into the area just three years ago with ambitious targets to ramp up lending to property investors to €300m in 18 months. The commercial property book is understood to have grown to around €200m. The lender has now written to customers, however, saying it will cease writing new loans.

Some loan offers already at an advanced stage may still be drawn down but new applications are no longer being accepted. Existing customers will continue to be serviced.

Pepper sold its residential lending business in 2018. Commercial lending accounted for less than 5pc of its total revenues in 2019.

The decision is not expected to have a big impact on staff numbers, with most of the small commercial lending team expected to be redeployed internally.

In a statement, Pepper Money said the decision to cease originating commercial mortgages in the Irish market followed a strategic review and is a response to the increasingly challenging market conditions, reduced availability of funding from wholesale lending markets and ongoing volatility and uncertainty in global financial markets as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

