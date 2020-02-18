People power: Indigenous Canadians' gas pipeline protests hit rail traffic

Demonstrators near Canadian National Railway tracks in Ontario disrupted passenger trains and goods transportation for a sixth straight day yesterday.

The protesters are seeking to prevent the construction of a C$6.6bn (€4.6bn) gas pipeline on traditional lands that they say will worsen the climate crisis.

The protests have turned into a flashpoint for indigenous rights demonstrators and have spread across Canada in support of Wet'suwet'en Nation's opposition to the proposed pipeline.

The pipeline at the heart of the dispute would move natural gas from northeastern British Columbia to the Pacific Coast where a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility is being built for a consortium led by Royal Dutch Shell.

Ports have been targeted as well, hitting Canada's commodities exports.

Irish Independent