‘Pent-up demand' for travel amongst Americans could help IAG 

European airline bookings hit their highest level last month since March 2020

IAG chief executive Luis Gallego

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Aer Lingus owner IAG could benefit from pent-up demand amongst Americans who say Europe is their number one planned destination once borders reopen, according to a survey from Bank of America.

It added that European airline bookings hit their highest level last month since March 2020.

IAG, whose chief executive is Luis Gallego, also owns British Airways, Iberia and Vueling.

