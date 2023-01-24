| 7.2°C Dublin

Penneys sales reached Christmas record as shoppers kept spending

Budget fashion retailer Primark had a record week in the run-up to Christmas as shoppers hunted for bargains during the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.

Owner Associated British Foods Plc said that the retailer, known as Penneys, recorded an 18pc increase in sales in the key holiday period as shoppers' basket sizes increased and markdowns on clothing items eased. The performance was better than expected and ahead in all markets the clothing retailer operates in.

