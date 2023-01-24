Penneys sales reached Christmas record as shoppers kept spending

Budget fashion retailer Primark had a record week in the run-up to Christmas as shoppers hunted for bargains during the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.

Owner Associated British Foods Plc said that the retailer, known as Penneys, recorded an 18pc increase in sales in the key holiday period as shoppers' basket sizes increased and markdowns on clothing items eased. The performance was better than expected and ahead in all markets the clothing retailer operates in.

The company, whose business ranges from grocery to agriculture, said it's also starting to see the benefit of pushing up food prices in recent months to counter rising inflation which has led to the biggest surge in prices in British supermarkets in years.

AB Foods is still guiding that the retailer's profit margins will be squeezed this year, however, as it isn't passing on all higher costs to cash-strapped consumers. Profit is expected to decline across the broader group this financial year as rising energy costs and the stronger dollar weigh on Primark, which generates most of AB Foods' profit. The company is seeking to make cost savings and has vowed to not increase prices further after raising them last year.

AB Foods' shares fell 22pc last year.

AB Foods announced a £500m ($620m) share buyback in November and raised its dividend by 8pc despite warning that cost inflation is significant. The company said then it would have to push up prices in its food arm, which sells everything from bread to tea and Ovaltine.

The conglomerate said while inflation is still a factor it is becoming less volatile and some commodity costs have recently declined.

Earlier this month, Penneys launched an Irish website which allows customers to check stock levels before visiting their local store. Primark's new UK website has seen traffic increase around 85pc since last year, with double the average pages viewed per session.