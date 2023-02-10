| 7.2°C Dublin

Paypal CEO Schulman to retire at end of year as growth slows

Jenny Surane

Paypal Holdings Inc. said longtime Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman will retire at year-end as the payments giant contends with slowing growth across its platforms.

Schulman, 65, will continue to work with the board, which is enlisting a search firm to find a successor, the company said in a statement.

