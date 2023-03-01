Payments app Revolut swung to profit in 2021, delayed accounts show

Finance app Revolut made its first annual profit in 2021 after nearly tripling its revenue, according to delayed accounts published Wednesday.

Revenue growth slowed to 30pc last year.

The London-based business said pre-tax profit of £39.8 million (€45.2m) in 2021 compared to a loss of £220.7m (€250.6m) a year earlier, with revenue jumping to £636m.

The firm said its biggest source of revenue was foreign exchange and wealth, overtaking payment cards. Gross margins increased to 70pc from 33pc.

Revolut continued to grow at a slower pace in 2022, with revenue rising to about £850m, according to a statement. The 2021 accounts were delayed for months and marked overdue since December amid a Financial Reporting Council review of audit quality.

"We have achieved our first full year of profit and shown that we can accelerate customer growth, at scale, and grow revenue across all of our product lines," said Nikolay Storonsky, Revolut's 38-year-old chief executive officer.

Revolut, which was valued at $33bn (€31bn) in a funding round in 2021, is one of Europe's largest start-ups, with backers including SoftBank Group Corp.'s Vision Fund 2 and Tiger Global Management.

About 27 million customers globally use the platform for payments, trading and other wealth services. In Ireland its customers number around 2 million.

Storonsky said in July that Revolut was profitable and had enough funding for two years, allowing it to sidestep a gruelling period for fintech fundraising that's seen rivals such as Klarna cut billions of dollars from their market value.

The firm, which currently makes most of its money in Europe, plans to expand in new markets including New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico and India. It more than doubled its headcount in 2021 and employed 4,655 people.