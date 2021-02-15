Paul Coulson’s Ardagh considering cans listing

Paul Coulson’s Ardagh Group, the global packaging group, is considering listing its beverage can business via a deal with blank-che que company Gores Holdings V, people familiar with the matter said.

US-listed Ardagh has held talks to merge the unit with the special purpose acquisition company backed by billionaire financier Alec Gores, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

No deal has been reached and the discussions could fall apart, the people said. They said Ardagh may also consider other methods of spinning off the business or decide to keep it. Representatives for Ardagh and Gores Holdings V declined to comment.

Ardagh manufactures packaging for the food, drinks, pharmaceutical and personal care markets The company's metal beverage packaging business in Europe generated $421m of revenue in the third quarter of 2020. It reported $478m of sales in the Americas during the three months through September.

Gores Holdings V raised $525m in August for an acquisition. The SPAC's paperwork doesn't specify a particular sector in which it will pursue a transaction.

