Patrick Grismer appointed as executive VP and CFO of Starbucks

Patrick Grismer has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) of Starbucks.

Reporting to Starbucks president and CEO Kevin Johnson, Grismer succeeds Scott Maw, who will retire on November 30.

Grismer will join the company on November 12 and assuming the role of CFO on November 30 but Maw will remain a senior consultant through March 2019 to ensure a smooth transition.

An accomplished finance executive, Grismer has more than 25 years combined at Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Yum! Brands (parent company to KFC, Pizza Hut and TacoBell) and The Walt Disney Company under his belt.

"As a seasoned CFO of multiple global, consumer-facing growth companies,Pat brings tremendous finance expertise, a customer-centric mindset anda wealth of restaurant industry experience to Starbucks," said Mr Johnson.

Grismer joins Starbucks from his current position as CFO of Hyatt, which he has held since joining the company in March 2016.

"I am very excited to join Starbucks and feel privileged to be part of the team responsible for leading this iconic, global company. I have always admired the Starbucks brand and values, and I look forward to working with Kevin and the leadership team to help lead the company intoits next phase of growth," he said.

